Pro-Palestinian rallies held in Europe ahead of first Gaza war anniversary

The demonstrators filled the streets in London, the UK, chanting anti-war slogans and carrying placards reading, “Stop arming Israel”, “Free Palestine”, and “Ceasefire now!”.

They also condemned the Israeli regime for its ongoing airstrikes and ground offensive against Lebanon, which have left more than 1,000 people dead.

The protesters taking part in the London rally were from different religions and nationalities.

Ben Jamal, the head of Palestine Solidarity Campaign – the organizer of the rally – told IRNA's correspondent that the Israeli measures could drag the country into a full-blown war.

Urging the need for putting an end to this massacre, he said that “Today we are witnessing Israeli attacks in Yemen, Syria and of course in Lebanon where more than 1,000 people have been killed.”

The security of the region and the world is in danger due to the complicity of Western governments with Israel, he said.

A similar rally took place in Greece's capital Athens where people denounced Israeli crimes against people of Palestine and Lebanon.

Students, workers, and representatives from political parties attended the rally that took place on Saturday. Other Greek cities, including Patras, Thessaloniki, and Chania were also the scene of the anti-Israel protests ahead of the first anniversary of the regime's invasion of Gaza on October 7.

Also on Saturday, thousands marched through the streets of the Italian capital Rome in support of Palestinians in Gaza and to denounce Israel’s genocide against them. Carrying Palestinian flags, the protesters urged an end to the Israeli genocide in Gaza. At least 3,000 people were estimated to have taken part in the demonstration that was held despite Italian police’s refusal to grant permission to the rally.

