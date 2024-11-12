Nov 12, 2024, 5:42 AM
Yemeni official raps Arab countries’ inaction on Zionist crimes

Yemeni official raps Arab countries' inaction on Zionist crimes

Tehran, IRNA – A member of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen and senior member of the Ansarullah Movement has reacted sharply to the stance of officials from Arab and Islamic countries during their meeting in Saudi Arabia, saying they merely emphasize the international resolutions.

According to Yemen’s al-Masirah channel, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said that the Arab countries participating in the Riyadh summit of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League should have at least added the Zionist regime to their list of terrorism.

“Arab countries only emphasize international resolutions but do not take any action to implement them”, he said, adding that the statement of the Riyadh meeting called for a ceasefire without demanding the punishment of the Zionist regime for its crimes in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

A-Houthi also criticized the participants in Riyadh for ignoring some Arab countries’ relationship with the United States that is the main partner in the genocide and crimes of the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip.

The second emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League held on Monday in Riyadh, with the presence of officials from more than 50 countries.

