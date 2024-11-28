'US provided extensive support for attack on Lebanon, Hezbollah'

Americans are complicit in the crimes of Zionists with the great support they gave to the Israeli enemy in invading Lebanon, al-Houthi made the remarks on Thursday.

The enemy hoped to change the political situation in Lebanon through the American support campaign and pressuring Lebanese parties to make changes to serve the Israeli enemy, he said.

The foes failed to achieve their heinous objectives in the Arab country, he further noted.

Despite extensive arms support from Germany, France, the UK, the Netherlands, and other European and Western nations, Israel did not attain its goals, he said.

The bombs and missiles used against Palestinians and Lebanese are predominantly American-made, he underlined.

The situation at hand is essential and sensitive, as the people of Gaza are undergoing significant suffering, and it should be supported, he said.

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon took effect on Wednesday (Nov. 27).

Israeli forces have renewed curfew for southern Lebanon residents after a recent truce between Zionists and Lebanon.

7129**2050