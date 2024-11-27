Ceasefire officially starts in Lebanon

Al Jazeera announced on Wednesday that the ceasefire began at 4 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT).

Daniel Hagari, the spokesman of the Zionist army, announced that the Israeli military is still stationed in its positions in southern Lebanon.

The Israel Broadcasting Authority also reported that the Zionist army asked the residents of southern Lebanon not to move towards the evacuated villages.

It claimed that the Israeli army announced that it would inform the residents of southern Lebanon when it is safe to return to their homes.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden's advisor and special envoy, Amos Hochstein, who was tasked with negotiating an Israel-Lebanon ceasefire deal, said that the truce between the two sides is permanent and will end hostilities.

Hochstein told a media network cited by IRNA in the early hours of Wednesday that we do not want a repeat of the events after the 2006 war and that the ceasefire agreement must be fully implemented.

The US special envoy emphasized that all clauses and principles of Resolution 1701 must be implemented, along with the monitoring mechanism that guarantees it.

Hochstein also expressed hope that this agreement will end the violence in this region, which has been going on for several decades.

The mechanism for monitoring the ceasefire implementation is now being established and will work to prevent any of its violations, the envoy said, adding that the US will not deploy its forces in Lebanon, but we will provide support to the Lebanese army.

9376**9417