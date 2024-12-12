Yemen Ansarullah leader warns about catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza

The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah Movement stressed that the Zionist enemy commits mass crimes and massacres against the Palestinian nation on a daily basis, saying, "The attack of the occupying army on Kamal Adwan Hospital shows the brutality of this regime. It is as if this regime is attacking a military fortress."

Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi added: "The enemy continues to kill Palestinians by spreading hunger in the Gaza Strip, and the situation of the refugees in this strip has become so dire that they do not receive any food."

The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement pointed out that the Zionist regime continues to kill and kidnap Palestinians, destroy their houses and lands, and confiscate a large part of them with the aim of building Zionist settlements in the West Bank.

