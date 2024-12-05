US, Israel turn Gaza into testing ground for lethal weapons: Al-Houthi

Referring to the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the suspension of humanitarian aid, the attacks by settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank, and the desecration of holy sites, including Al-Aqsa Mosque, Abdul Malik al-Houthi stated that US President-elect Donald Trump threatening to turn Gaza into hell if the Zionist prisoners are not released demonstrates America's indifference towards the Palestinians, according to Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV report on Thursday.

He emphasized that the Zionist enemy employs starvation in the Gaza Strip as a tool of genocide, asserting that the US is complicit with Zionism, describing the criminal actions of the United States and the Israeli regime as parallel.

Al-Houthi reiterated, “The United States does not care about the suffering of the Palestinian people.”

He strongly criticized the positions of most Arab governments regarding the Palestinian issue and their support for Palestinians against the genocide by the Zionist regime, adding, “The positions of countries in Latin America in support of Palestine are far stronger than those of most Arab governments.”

He emphasized that some media outlets, including those from the Arab world, are attempting to distort the efforts of the resistance movement, acting on Western directives aimed at fragmenting the region.

Regarding the Yemeni army's operations targeting Zionist ships or vessels connected to the Zionist regime in the Red Sea as a sign of support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, al-Houthi mentioned, "A total number of 211 ships have been targeted so far."

