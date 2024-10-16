US-led attacks on Yemen violate int’l law: Russia

Nebenzia issued the call during the Security Council meeting regarding Yemen on Tuesday night local time. “We believe that in order to stabilize the situation in the waters off Yemen, it is necessary to pressurize the members of the coalition led by the United States and the United Kingdom, which violate the norms of International law with indiscriminate attacks on Yemeni soil on a weekly basis”.

The subversive activities of the Western coalition show the hidden motives of the US and its allies to continue the current situation and prevent a real solution in Yemen, he said, adding that “our Western partners continue the same policy in other regional countries”.

The Security Council discussed Yemen just hours after American and British warplanes once again pounded Yemen's Hudaydah province on Tuesday.

Al-Masira channel reported four attacks on the city of Al-Lahiya, located in the same province but gave no details about casualties or possible damage.

Various regions of Yemen, especially Hudaydah, have been the target of aggressive attacks by the United States and England in the past months under the guise of a UNSC resolution that called for the protection of maritime routes but Washington and London began attacking Yemen in violation of the resolution.

Several UN member states, including Russia and China with veto powers have raised the issue, criticizing the US and its western backers for violating the UN resolution but to no avail.

US blame game to protect Zionist regime

During Tuesday’s meeting the United States rather repeated its accusation against Yemen and its Ansarullah resistance movement to protest the interest of the Zionist regime.

Robert Wood, the deputy representative of the United States in the United Nations continued to support the Israeli regime and angered by the actions of Yemen's Ansarullah in defense of the Palestinian people.

While failing short of mentioning the Zionist regime’s genocide in Gaza and aggression against Lebanon, the American diplomat accused Ansarullah of taking advantage of the crisis and launching missiles and drones toward Zionist targets in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Without referring to the crimes and attacks of the Israeli regime, Wood claimed: "During the past year, the attack of the Houthis caused the death of a number of sailors and disrupted the delivery of goods to the people of the region."

However, the Yemeni army has repeatedly made it clear that it has nothing to do with ships and vessels sailing through Red and Arabian Seas to any destination around the world except the Israeli occupied territories.

