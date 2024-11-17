Yemeni army launches massive drone strikes on Israeli targets

According to Yemen's official news agency, the armed forces, in a short statement, said that its drone unit carried out the operation using several UAVs and was able to achieve its goals.

The statement also emphasized once again that the anti-Israel operation was carried out in support of the oppressed people of Lebanon and Palestine and to support their resistance.

The Yemeni armed forces reiterated that they will continue such operations until the end of the Zionist regime's encroachment of Palestinian territories, ongoing genocide in Gaza Strip and crippling siege of the territory, as well as the end of this regime's deadly aggression against Lebanon.

The Yemeni army has targeted several Zionist ships or ships bound for the occupied territories in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab strait in the past months in support of the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip.

The Yemeni army has also carried out several successful missile and drone attacks on the occupied territories, especially Tel Aviv.

The army has, time and again, clarified that navigation in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea is free for other ships and they enjoy full security except those linked directly or indirectly to the Zionist regime.

