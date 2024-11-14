Nov 14, 2024, 10:24 PM
'Genocide against Gazans done by American bunker-buster bombs'

Tehran, IRNA — The genocide against Gazans is being carried out using American bunker-buster bombs, accompanied by starvation and forced displacement of Palestinians, says Leader of Yemen's Ansarullah Movement Abdul Malik al-Houthi.

The Zionist project threatens our nation's identity, religion, independence, freedom, territories, and wealth, al-Houthi made the remarks on Thursday.

The US seeks to subjugate our nations for the benefit of Israel, its exclusive ally, he pointed out.

Some Arab nations have subordinated themselves, despite knowing their people are targeted, and have allowed American military bases on their lands, he said.

Our nation is not hindered by a lack of numbers or resources, but by a lack of awareness, making it crucial to awaken the people, he noted.

The genocide in Gaza is being perpetrated with American bunker-buster bombs, alongside starvation and compulsary displacement, he further noted.

Iran fulfills great Islamic duty on Palestine cause

Leader of Yemen's Ansarullah Movement praised Iran as the country has carried out its Islamic duty.

The Islamic Republic has dedicated a precious martyr named Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani on the path of Palestinian cause.

