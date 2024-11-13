Nov 13, 2024, 7:13 PM
Hamas calls for worldwide protests against Gaza genocide

Tehran, IRNA--Hamas has called for Islamic and Arab movements to organize worldwide protest rallies in condemnation of the Israeli regime’s ongoing genocide and starvation of Palestinians in Gaza.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Palestinian resistance movement pointed to the intensified siege of northern Gaza and the resulting famine and hunger among the Palestinian population, and urged pro-Palestinian people across the world to rise in protest against the Zionist regime.

Hamas urged grassroots movements and freedom-loving people to hold rallies this coming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, especially in front of Israeli embassies in major cities.

The statement emphasized the need for a unified voice against the Israeli atrocities in Gaza over the past year, which have caused widespread suffering and civilian casualties.

Hamas also called on pro-Palestinian movements to condemn the complicity of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany in supporting the Israeli war crimes.

