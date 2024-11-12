Gaza on brink of famine, says Norwegian minister

Tvinnereim, in a statement on Monday, demanded that the Israeli regime comply with international legal obligations for humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip which is on the brink of famine.

The Norwegian minister stated that starving the civilian population and restricting their access to medical care is a violation of the laws of war and that the civilian population of Gaza must be given access to food and medicine.

She emphasized that Israel's arbitrary and disproportionate attacks and measures have prevented humanitarian aid from reaching the Palestinians, and this has led to the complete collapse of Gaza society.

Philip Lazzarini, the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), in his latest reaction to the situation in the northern Gaza Strip has also said that in addition to “genocide and ethnic cleansing by the Israeli regime”, this area is now witnessing “hunger”.

Israel uses hunger as a weapon and deprives the people of Gaza of their basic needs, including food, he said.

