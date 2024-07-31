Jul 31, 2024, 2:08 PM
Israel increases security alerts at diplomatic missions around world

Tehran, IRNA -- The Israeli regime is increasing security alerts at diplomatic missions around the world in reaction to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, according to an Israeli newspaper.

Yedioth Ahronoth, an Israeli daily newspaper, said on Wednesday that following the assassinations of Haniyeh, Israel is increasing security alerts in all its diplomatic missions around the world, and alertness has also been increased in Jewish institutions and Jewish communities worldwide.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

