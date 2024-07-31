Iranian officials condemn Haniyeh’s assassination

In reaction to the assassination of Haniyeh, Mohsen Rezaei, a member of Iran’s Expediency Council, says the Zionist regime will pay a heavy price. "I extend my condolences over the martyrdom of a freedom-seeking figure who was the leader of the great nation of Palestine."

In a related reaction, the head of the Iranian Islamic seminaries Ayatollah Alireza Arafi voiced condolences over the incident. The days of the Zionist regime is numbered, the senior cleric said, speculating that the US is the possible accomplice to the assassination. He also said that the arrogant powers and the child-killing regime have had animosity towards Haniyeh.

Also, Islamic Society of Engineers in Iran issued a statement, denouncing the assassination. The resistance will not come to an end by the martyrdom of its leaders but will be continued until the Zionists disappear, the statement read, adding proponents and opponents of the fake regime should realize that a crushing response awaits the regime.

Iranian Vice-President Mohammad-Reza Aref said in a message that Haniyeh's martyrdom is another manifestation of state terrorism and underlined that the move is one of the consequences of the silence of the international community against the continued crimes of the Zionist regime and the clear violation of international regulations.

Senior Iranian source of emulation Ayatollah Hossein Noori Hamedani pointed out that the martyrdom of Haniyeh will prepare the ground for the annihilation of the brutal regime and that the move will not weaken the resistance but will make it stronger.

Iran’s former ambassador to Azerbaijan Abbas Mousavi stated that Iranians will support the Palestinian cause differently in the wake of the martyrdom.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday (July 30).

