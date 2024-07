Ebrahim Rezaei told reporters that the committee will convene to discuss the issue later in the day.

“The issue is under investigation and the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee will announce the necessary information regarding the next actions and meetings,” he added.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were killed in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

6125**4354