IRGC issues second statement on Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has issued a second statement on the martyrdom of Palestinian resistance group Hamas’ head of politburo Ismail Haniyeh in an assassination in Tehran.

The statement issued at noon Iran local time on Wednesday blamed the “criminal and cowardly” Zionist regime of Israel for Haniyeh’s assassination. 

It said the assassination was an attempt by the Israeli regime to cover up its utter failures in more than nine months of war in Gaza which has left tens of thousands of women, men, and children dead. 

The IRGC concluded the statement by condemning in strongest terms the assassination earlier in the day of Haniyeh and his brave bodyguard in the attack on his residence in northern Tehran.

