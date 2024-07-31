Haniyeh’s assassination will strengthen fighters’ determination: Hezbollah

In a statement on Wednesday, Hezbollah expressed its condolences over the martyrdom of Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

The martyred commander was one of the great leaders of the resistance movement who stood bravely against the American hegemony project and the Zionist occupation, it said.

“The martyrdom of leader Haniyeh will increase the determination and persistence of the resisting fighters in all resistance arenas to continue the path of jihad (struggle), and will strengthen their resolve in facing the Zionist enemy, the killer of women and children, the perpetrator of genocide in Gaza, and the usurper of Palestine’s land and the nation’s sanctities,” the Lebanese resistance movement added.

Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday, hours after the Hamas chief participated in the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

