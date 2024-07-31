Iran declares 3 days of national mourning after Haniyeh’s martyrdom

The Iranian government issued a statement on Wednesday saying that Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran added another page to the black records of the criminal and usurping Zionist regime.

It said the assassination of a diplomatic guest of the Islamic Republic of Iran in its territory is a violation of all international rules and human principles, adding that the move exposed the terrorist nature of regime and the fact that no one on earth is immune from the regime’s evil acts.

“While sympathizing with the oppressed and resilient people of Palestine and those who Martyr Haniyeh is survived by, the administrative government of the Islamic Republic of Iran declares Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, July 31 to August 2, as days of national mourning throughout Iran,” said the statement.

