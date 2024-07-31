Netanyahu’s failed mission

The fact is that America’s strategic goal has always been to support this criminal gang, and for this reason, Netanyahu traveled to the United States so that he could once again hide the facts while speaking in Congress.

On the eve of the US presidential election, he wanted to be sure of the support of both candidates, Trump and Harris, to continue his crimes. Therefore, it is clear that the main purpose of Netanyahu’s trip to America was to get out of isolation. Now, in this regard, one should pay attention to the conditions of the prime minister of the Zionist regime as well as the host country, the United States.

Netanyahu went on this trip while the occupying regime failed politically, militarily, internationally and economically, as well as with regard to public opinion, and did not achieve its goals in the military field, and the resistance forces, including Hamas, continued to confront this regime. On the other hand, none of the Israeli captives were released, and due to such conditions, Netanyahu traveled to America with empty hands and as a dishonorable person in public opinion and isolated in the international arena.

On the other hand, the conditions of the United States should also be considered. Today, Biden’s administration is finished in the sense that he has clearly announced that he will not run in the upcoming election, and therefore, if Biden wants to make any promises to his guest from any government or country, he will definitely be without support. The Israeli prime minister’s meeting with Harris and Trump, who are two competing candidates, is not of much importance, because both are in the middle of the election campaign and are not in a position to make promises to Netanyahu.

Therefore, this trip should be considered completely propaganda and to get out of Israel’s isolation, and even Netanyahu’s speech at the American Congress was met with massive protests in the United States and other parts of the world, and in addition, the American authorities treated him with caution because they wanted to avoid the consequences of the presence of a notorious person in their own country.

With this description, despite the publicity received by Netanyahu in the US Congress, several members of the Congress declared that the prime minister of Israel is not only a criminal but also a liar, and this lying is completely related to the issue of concealing the crimes, including the issue of infanticide. In the age that is rightly called the era of communication, no one can easily keep all these crimes a secret.

Therefore, it must be said that this trip did not achieve anything for Netanyahu except that the protests and criticisms of the international community against Israel intensified. Netanyahu returned to Tel Aviv defeated in this mission.

**4354