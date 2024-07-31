Haniyeh assassination to cement bonds between Iran, Palestine: Pezeshkian

Today, dear Iran is mourning the martyrdom of the brave leader of the Palestinian Resistance Ismail Haniyeh, Pezeshkian wrote on his X social media platform on Wednesday morning.

Yesterday, I raised his victorious hand and today I have to carry his coffin on my shoulders, he added, as saying, "Haniyeh's assassination will make stronger than before, bonds between Iran and Palestine, and the path of resistance and defense of the oppressed will be followed stronger than ever."

The Islamic Republic of Iran will defend its territorial integrity and honor and would make the terrorist occupiers regret their cowardly action, the Iranian president highlighted.

Pezeshkian also referred to the Holy Quran: "Indeed Allah is all-mighty, avenger." (Holy Quran, 14:47)

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday (July 30).

