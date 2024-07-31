Iran says Haniyeh's blood will never be wasted

Haniyeh was a tireless fighter who combated the Israeli regime throughout his life to free the holy Quds, Nasser Kanaani said on Wednesday.

Kanaani expressed condolences over Haniyeh’s martyrdom to the great Palestinian nation, Hamas, all resistance groups, and the countries that support the Palestinian cause.

The spokesman went on to stress that the relevant organizations of the Islamic Republic are investigating the case.

The martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran "will strengthen the deep ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and dear Palestine and Resistance.”

Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed in their residence in the Iranian capital early today.

He was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday (July 30).

