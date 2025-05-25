Iran marks National Day of Resistance and Withstanding

Tehran, IRNA— Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has commemorated National Day of Resistance and Withstanding, paying tribute to the city of Dezful, which stood at the forefront of enemy offensives during the imposed war of the 1980s.

In a post on the social media platform X, Baqaei praised Dezful, situated in the southwestern Khuzestan Province, as a symbol of resilience during the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988).

During the Sacred Defense, the city was hit by 176 devastating ‘FROG-7’ and ‘Scud’ missiles, endured 489 bomb and rocket attacks, and faced 5,821 artillery shells targeting its neighborhoods, he noted.

He emphasized that despite the attacks, Dezful’s people never fled, ensuring that life in the city persevered. “For Iranians, Dezful is not just the name of a city on the map; it is a symbol of the resistance and sacrifice of the people who refused to migrate or surrender so that Iran could remain,” he added.

Baqaei said that Iran is indebted to those who, at critical junctures in history, demonstrated their patriotism through sacrifice and resistance, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s memory.

The Iran-Iraq War began in 1980 when Saddam Hussein, backed by Western and regional powers, invaded Iran in an attempt to seize Khuzestan. Despite initial challenges, Iranians united under the leadership of the late Imam Khomeini, eventually repelling Iraqi forces and reclaiming occupied land. The war ended in 1988 with a ceasefire, with Iraq failing to achieve its objectives.

May 24-30 marks Khuzestan Week in Iran, beginning with the anniversary of Khorramshahr’s liberation from Iraqi occupation in 1982.

3266**4353