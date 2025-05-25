Iran summons France’s charge d’affaires over foreign minister’s interfering remarks

Tehran, IRNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the French charge d’affaires in Tehran to formally protest “insulting and unfounded” remarks made by the French foreign minister after an Iranian film won an award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Mohammad Tanhaei, head of the Second Europe Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, conveyed Iran’s strong objections over French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot’s comments during a meeting with the French diplomat on Sunday.

Tanhaei denounced the comments as interference in Iran’s internal affairs, condemning them as irresponsible and provocative. He called for an official explanation from the French Foreign Ministry in response to Iran’s concerns.

Additionally, Tanhaei criticized the French government for using the Cannes Film Festival as a platform to advance its political agenda against Iran.

He argued that France, as a firm supporter of the Israeli regime, lacks the moral standing to make human rights claims or accuse other nations.

In response, the French charge d’affaires said that he would relay Iran’s concerns to his government.

