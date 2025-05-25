IRGC top commander: Iranians’ powerful faith makes adversaries constantly change stance

Major General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), says adversaries are constantly forced to retreat from their stance on the Iranian nation because they fail to crush the power of the Iranians’ faith.

Salami made the remarks on Sunday in Urmia, the capital of West Azarbaijan Province, during a ceremony to commemorate Iranian war veterans, according to a press release by the IRGC.

The adversaries of Iran are constantly forced to change tactics and positions because they fail to crush the Iranian people’s powerful faith that is rooted in their deep beliefs in Islam, said the top commander.

He also said that the Iranian nation is currently engaged in large-scale defense as it is facing hostilities at political, economic, and military fields.

“Today, we are in a full-scale war and all battlefronts are active, yet the country is enjoying security and peace, and all branches of the system are functioning normally, which is credible,” Salami said.

He added that the Iranian nation, under the strong leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, is struggling with hostile acts but continues to emerge victorious, despite increasing political pressure by the enemy.

