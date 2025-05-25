Hamas hails Yemen’s missile attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has issued a statement, appreciating Yemen’s latest missile attack against Israel’s busiest airport, Ben Gurion.

The statement comes shortly after Yemeni army spokesperson Brigadier-General Yahya Saree said the country’s armed forces had successfully targeted the airport with a hypersonic missile.

Describing the attack as “impactful,” Hamas said that Yemen has not ceased supporting the oppressed people of Gaza despite geographic distance.

Hamas called on Arab and Muslim nations, as well as all the freedom-seekers across the world, to intensify their measures to stop the “genocidal war” in Gaza.

