Yemen strikes Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport with ballistic missile

The Yemeni Armed Forces have launched yet another operation against Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, using a hypersonic ballistic missile.

“The operation successfully achieved its objective, causing millions of usurping Zionists to rush to shelters and bringing the airport to a standstill,” Yemeni army spokesperson Brigadier-General Yahya Saree said in a statement on Sunday.

He said that the missile was launched in support of “the oppressed Palestinian people and their resistance fighters,” and in rejection of “the genocide and other crimes being committed by the Zionist enemy in the Gaza Strip.”

The spokesperson emphasized that the daily massacres of Palestinians are pushing Yemen, its proud people, leadership, and the army, to escalate operations aimed at forcing Israel to end its aggression against Gaza and lift the siege of the territory.

He also affirmed the continued ban on air traffic to Ben Gurion and its compliance by most international airlines.

Earlier, the Israeli military confirmed the missile attack but claimed that it was intercepted. However, sources reported that the Yemeni missile halted the airport operation and prompted sirens in Tel Aviv, al-Quds, and settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Negev region.

The Yemeni army has intensified its aerial operations in recent weeks, in addition to the continued naval blockade, in support of the Palestinian people.

