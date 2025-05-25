May 25, 2025, 7:51 PM
Pezeshkian congratulates King of Jordan on Independence Day

Pezeshkian congratulates King of Jordan on Independence Day
President Masoud Pezeshkian (right) congratulated Jordanian King Abdullah on National Day of Jordan on May 25, 2025.

The president congratulated the King and the people of the Kingdom of Jordan on the occasion of their National Day.

Tehran, IRNA - President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran is committed to further expanding bilateral relations with Jordan across all sectors.

In a message congratulating the King and people of Jordan on their National Day, Pezeshkian emphasized the enduring friendship and mutual interests between the two nations.

“Given the years of steadfast friendship and shared interests between our countries, I reaffirm the Islamic Republic of Iran’s readiness and firm determination to strengthen and expand bilateral ties with Jordan in all fields,” the president stated in his message.

