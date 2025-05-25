Spain leads push for sanctions on Israel amid Gaza genocide

Spain is leading efforts in Europe to pressure Israel to end the war in Gaza, calling for international sanctions on the occupying regime.

Ahead of a pivotal meeting in Madrid this Sunday, involving 20 European and Arab countries alongside international organizations, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares called for decisive action against Israel to halt the ongoing offensive in Gaza.

Speaking on France Info radio, Albares stressed the urgency of stopping the war, which he said “no longer has any goal.” He emphasized the need for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza “massively, unimpeded, neutrally, so that it is not Israel who decides who can eat and who cannot.”

The call for action comes as a total aid blockade on Gaza has worsened shortages of food, water, fuel, and medicine in the Palestinian territory.

The previous gathering in Madrid last year brought together countries such as Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, alongside European states including Ireland and Norway that have recognized a Palestinian state.

Following the European Union’s recent decision to review its cooperation agreement with Israel, Albares said, “We must consider sanctions, we must do everything, consider everything to stop this war.”

9341**4353