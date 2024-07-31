Reactions to Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran

In response to the assassination of Haniyeh, Yemen's Ansarullah Movement Political Office in a statement announced that this assassination is a terrorist crime.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Muhammad al-Hindi described the assassination of Haniyeh as a great loss for the Palestinian nation.

If the enemy assumes that it can defeat the Resistance by assassinating its leaders, it is completely wrong, he added.

In the meantime, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani in a message said that the nation of Iran condemned the assassination of their guest and that surely the infamous Zionist regime will pay a heavy price.

President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal-ur-Rehman also said that the blood of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh will strengthen resistance and the fight against the Zionist enemy, stressing that the Palestinians' fight against the occupying Israel will continue.

President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas condemned the assassination of Hamas chief and described this action as cowardly and dangerous.

The Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative Movement, Mustafa Al-Barghouthi also emphasized that the assassination of Martyr Haniyeh is a crime that will strengthen the determination of the Palestinian people to achieve their rights.

One of the leaders of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine in a statement stressed that the cowardly assassination of Ismail Haniyeh will face a response and that all the Axis of the Resistance will follow the path of Haniyeh.

Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

They were martyred as a result of being hit at their residence in Tehran, the public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said in a statement. The attack is under investigation and the details will be released later, the statement read.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday (July 30).

