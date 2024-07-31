Hamas expresses condolences over martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh

Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday morning that Haniyeh had been martyred by the Zionists in the Iranian capital Tehran.

The Hamas statement said: Mujahid Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the movement, was martyred after attending the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Iran as a result of a treacherous raid by the Zionists on his residence in Tehran.

Earlier, the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced in a statement: Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' Political Bureau, and one of his bodyguards were martyred as a result of being hit at their residence in Tehran.

Musa Abu Marzouq, a member of Hamas' Political Bureau, said on Wednesday morning in response to the assassination of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh that the attack would not go unanswered.

According to the Palestinian Sama News Agency, Abu Marzouq said: The assassination of Commander Ismail Haniyeh is a cowardly act and will not go unanswered.

