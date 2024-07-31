Iran sees as a duty to avenge Haniyeh’s assassination: Supreme Leader

Ayatollah Khamenei issued a message on Wednesday to offer condolences on the martyrdom of Haniyeh in an attack on his residence in the Iranian capital Tehran earlier in the day.

“The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime martyred our beloved guest inside our house and made us mournful, but it paved the way for a harsh punishment to be imposed on it,” said the Supreme Leader in his message.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Haniyeh was never fearful of martyrdom as he had sacrificed members of his family and loved ones for the Resistance.

He extended his condolences to the proud nation of Palestine and Haniyeh’s family on the death of the resistance leader and his companion in the attack in Tehran.

