Global developments not to affect Russia-Iran ties: Speaker

Addressing professors and students at the Russian Academy of Sciences, Qalibaf said that global developments will not have any impact on strategic ties between the two friendly countries.

The bilateral collaborations in the fields of trade, business and transportation are very good, he said, expressing hope that the economic ties will grow in the future.

He added that there is the proper time for Moscow-Tehran relationship to turn into a strategic collaboration.

Pointing to the fact that the parliament speaker has presented Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Qalibaf said that Russia has been an important partner in the 2015 nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and that the change of power in the White House will not affect Russia-Iran partnership.

Both Moscow and Tehran defend multilateralism at international level, the speaker noted, adding that the 21st century is the century that belongs to Asia, because elements of power from population to economic sources are growing in the continent.

According to Qalibaf, the Islamic Republic believes Moscow and Tehran can think of 20 to 50 years of cooperation.

He went on to say that the creation of financial hub for trade and economic exchanges will help Russian and Iran merchants increase business.

As to the US policy concerning anti-Iran sanctions, he noted that it is up to the new American administration to lift sanctions or not. Iran attaches importance to progress and independence, while the United States and the Zionist regime try to push forward pressure policy against the Iranian nation.

1424

