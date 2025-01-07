Iraqi army, PMF pound Daesh hideouts in country

Tehran, IRNA- The Iraqi army and its allied forces have intensified military operations against remnants of Daesh terrorists, this time, targeting their hideouts in the mountainous Hamrin region in the northeast of the country.

According to IRNA citing Al-Mayadeen reported the operation on Tuesday night although the network did not provide further details on casualties or possible damage.

Meanwhile an Iraqi official told a media outlet that the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as Ḥashd ash-Shaʿbī were able to destroy 11 secret tunnels of ISIS elements in their latest anti-terrorist operation in the western regions of Anbar province.

According to the report, the PMF carried out preemptive operations in various areas of Rawa, Al-Rutba and Al-Qaim, which resulted in the identification and destruction of ISIS secret bases.

These tunnels reportedly contained a large quantity of explosives and bomb-laden objects.

On Monday, the US-led coalition also announced that it had targeted Daesh positions in the Hamrin Mountains with the help of the Iraqi army.

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it, along with allied forces, conducted anti-Daesh operations in Iraq and Syria from December 30, 2024 to January 6, 2025.

Observers stress the need for sustained military pressure to prevent ISIS from regaining strength in the region. The continued existence and activity of ISIS cells underscores the group's ability to exploit Iraq's complex terrain and security gaps even years after their formal defeat.

