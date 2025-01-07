Iran rejects 'baseless’ claims of French president

Tehran, IRNA - Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has rejected as baseless and contradictory the recent claims made by the French president about Tehran, calling on Emmanuel Macron to reconsider his country’s unconstructive approaches toward peace and stability in West Asia.

According to IRNA, Baghaei made the remarks on Tuesday night, in response to Macron’s anti-Iran rhetoric during his annual conference with French ambassadors to outline foreign policy objectives in 2025 at the Élysée Palace on Monday.

The French president came up with a host of allegations against the Islamic Republic ranging from the country’s regional and foreign policies to the nuclear program. While calling Iran the main “strategic and security challenge” for Europeans in the Middle East, also raised concern over Tehran’s nuclear program which he said is “close to the point of no return”.

The immediate and real threat to regional peace and stability is the occupying Israeli regime, which, with the full support of the United States and some European countries, including France, in addition to continuing the occupation and genocide, has continuously expanded the scope of its aggression to various countries in the region, the Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman reacted to Macron’s claims.

Baghaei added: It is very regrettable that the French President, instead of criticizing a genocidal and apartheid regime whose leaders are wanted by the International Criminal Court, is pointing the finger at a country (Iran) that has always been a harbinger of peace and respect for the principles of international law.

The spokesman also rejected the French President's claim about Iran's nuclear program, emphasizing that the country peaceful nuclear activities are within the framework of international law and under the strict and continuous supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He called it “clearly projective and deceitful” for making unfounded claims by a government (France) that has itself refused to fulfill its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and, on the other hand, has played a major role in a genocidal regime's acquisition of nuclear weapons.

Recalling Iran's consistent and principled stance on a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, Baghaei rejected the claim of intervention there, saying: "Such irresponsible statements are tantamount to distorting the facts and an attempt to conceal the destructive role of the main crisis-causing actors in the world."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed surprise and regret at Macron's concern about Iran's interactions with African countries, saying “countries having a history of violent colonialism in Africa cannot determine the fate of independent nation with the same mentality”.

The relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran with African countries are based on mutual respect and are being pursued in order to achieve mutual benefits, Baghaei added.

