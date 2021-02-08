Supreme Leader’s message to Russia urges bolstering ties: Speaker

Speaking in a joint press conference with Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Qalibaf said that the message says that none of the political changes of the world and unilateral approaches will have an effect on this relation.

The third meeting of Joint High Commission of Iran and Russia parliaments will be held in Tehran next year, he said, adding that the two countries should strengthen their existing structures and create new structures in the various fields, including economic, cultural, technical, energy, Industrial, tourism, agricultural, scientific, and academic ones.

He also said that Tehran will hold the Joint High Commission, alongside the economic and commercial exhibition of Iran and Russian, in spring and will also host the chairman of the state Duma.

Qalibaf went on to say that he had discussed bilateral, regional and international issues with his Russian counterpart in the meeting.

Saying that Iran and Russia have a lot in common in regional issues, he hoped that the visit would be a start in broadening of political, economic, scientific, and cultural issues.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish