Supreme Leader’s message to Russia urges bolstering ties: Speaker

Moscow, Feb 8, Tehran – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said here on Monday that the main issue of the visit is the message of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for Russian President Vladimir Putin, which stresses that the relations between the two countries are strong, strategic, and continuous.

Speaking in a joint press conference with Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Qalibaf said that the message says that none of the political changes of the world and unilateral approaches will have an effect on this relation.

The third meeting of Joint High Commission of Iran and Russia parliaments will be held in Tehran next year, he said, adding that the two countries should strengthen their existing structures and create new structures in the various fields, including economic, cultural, technical, energy, Industrial, tourism, agricultural, scientific, and academic ones.

He also said that Tehran will hold the Joint High Commission, alongside the economic and commercial exhibition of Iran and Russian, in spring and will also host the chairman of the state Duma.

Qalibaf went on to say that he had discussed bilateral, regional and international issues with his Russian counterpart in the meeting.

Saying that Iran and Russia have a lot in common in regional issues, he hoped that the visit would be a start in broadening of political, economic, scientific, and cultural issues.  

