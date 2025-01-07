President Pezeshkian: Iran is ready for all parties' return to agreement and mutual obligations

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian while refering to the 2018 US withdrawal from the JCPOA and the failure of the European parties to the deal to compensate for the pullout despite Iran’s living up to its commitments said that the Islamic Republic is ready for the return of all parties to the agreement and fulfilling mutual obligations.

The Iranian president made the remarks in separate meetings with the new ambassadors of Armenia, Ireland, the UK, Turkmenistan, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Cuba, Kuwait, Mauritania, and the Netherlands, and while receiving their credentials and welcoming them.

President Pezeshkian pointed out that his administration is seeking to promote consensus inside the country and friendly interactions with nations across the world.

Israel’s war on Gaza was also one of the topics the Iranian president discussed with the new British ambassador, Hugo Shorter.

Pezeshkian criticized Western countries’ inaction on the Zionist regime’s “unprecedented crimes” against innocent women and children in Gaza.

He said the inaction is totally unacceptable and unjustifiable, considering Western states’ claims that they champion human rights.

More worse is that the US and some European countries send weapons to “this criminal regime", added Pezeshkian, while emphasizing that Iran seeks to establish tranquility, security and peace in the West Asia region and elsewhere in the world.

In his meeting with the new Dutch ambassador Emiel de Bont, Pezeshkian said that his public stance has focused on forging consensus inside and interaction with the world even during the presidential election campaign in Iran.

“The Zionist regime however tried to obstruct the progress of that approach since my inaugural day and drag us to war by assassinating Mr. Haniyeh, the official guest of the Islamic Republic,” the president said in reference to the July 31 assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh who attended Pezeshkian’s inauguration ceremony in Tehran a day earlier.

In his meeting with the Kenyan, Mauritanian and Sierra Leonean ambassadors, the Iranian president emphasized the importance of further expansion of his country’s ties with the three African countries.

Pezeshkian also discussed expansion of Iran’s ties with the new ambassadors of Turkmenistan and Armenia, which are both neighbors of the Islamic Republic. He said that boosting relations with neighbors is the strategic policy of Iran.

During talks with the new Cuban envoy Jorge Fernando Lefebre Nicolas, President Pezeshkian said both Iran and Cuba have paid and continue to pay prices over their fight against imperialism, adding that independent countries can support each other in resolving the problems they face.

The Iranian president, in his meeting with the new Kuwaiti ambassador Mishal Ahmad Al-Mansour, emphasized the need for forging brotherly ties among Islamic countries.

All the foreign envoys expressed their countries’ readiness to expand relations with the Islamic Republic.

