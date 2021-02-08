Duma Chairman says West’s sanctions on Iran unacceptable

Some governments that claim to defend human rights impose oppressive sanctions during the coronavirus crisis and deteriorate people’s lives instead of treating the COVID-19 patients, said Volodin.

Saying that Tehran and Moscow need to strengthen their convergence in order to counter regional and international challenges, he added that the pandemic has changed the world, and Iran and Russia need to seek new formats to expand their relations.

The head of Duma went on to say that the goal of the talks is to reach real conclusions and expand Iran and Russia relations in the fields of energy, agriculture, and transportation in order to exchange commercial exchange.

He also said that he would visit Tehran in mid-spring and would invite the economic and administrative associations of Russia to accompany him on the visit so that it would both expand parliamentary relations and trigger a new movement in the ties between the two countries.

Volodin added that Iran and Russia have a joint fight against sanctions, economic wars, and double standards, which have been used against China and North Korea as well.

He added that the two top parliamentarians have had talks about the cooperation and regional security conference, in which China, Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan will participate as well, and the conference will be held in one of the participating countries every year.

Volodin said that the US and the European Union try to implement their vaccine projects and impede the other countries’ efforts – while it is unclear how effective their medicines and vaccines are.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish