534 Palestinians martyred in West Bank in 2024: Report

According to IRNA Sunday morning report, the Palestinian Information Center "Ma'ati" announced that there are 21 women and 23 elderly people in these figures

Israeli forces and settlers have intensified attacks and raids on Palestinians towns and cities concurrently with the regime’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Prisoners and Freedmen Affairs Committee announced in a report that more than 11,400 people have been arrested in the occupied West Bank and al-Quds since the beginning of the war against Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

According to this report, Zionist soldiers beat and threaten Palestinians and their families when they arrest or interrogate them in the field.

That is while, the number of martyrs in Gaza since October 2023, when Operation Al-Aqsa Storm began, has reached 45,717.

