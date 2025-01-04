Pope receives plaque containing Ayatollah Khamenei’s remarks about Jesus Christ

The ambassador presented the plaque to the Pope as the two met on Saturday.

The pontiff said that the plaque, titled “If Jesus Christ were among us”, contains significant and impactful points for followers of Christianity.

He also expressed concern over Israel’s aggression against Palestine, saying that he continues to follow up on the situation in Palestine on a daily basis through his representative there.

The Pope asked the Iranian ambassador to convey his warm greetings to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

According to a press release by KHAMENEI.IR, the official website of the Supreme Leader, the plaque handed over to the Pope hailed Jesus Christ as a great prophet who spent his life fighting cruelty and corruption and standing up against those who had used their money and power to impose sufferings on nations.

“If Jesus Christ were among us today, he would not miss a moment to fight leaders of oppression and global arrogance, and would not tolerate the hunger and perplexity of billions of people who are exploited by big powers and are driven towards war and corruption.”

According to the website, part of the statement called on Muslims and Christians to use prophets’ teachings to establish a just global order and promote human virtues.

“Following Jesus Christ requires support for the truth and disavowal of the powers against the truth. It is hoped that Christians and Muslims, wherever they are in the world, will keep alive this great lesson of Jesus Christ in their lives and actions.”

