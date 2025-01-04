Hashd al-Sha’abi won’t be dissolved: Head of Iraq’s Sunni scholars

Sheikh al-Mulla made the remarks during a ceremony on Saturday in Basra held to honor the martyrs of freedom.

"Martyrs Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Hassan Nasrallah are symbols of resistance, and we must learn from the words spoken by these martyrs,” he emphasized.

He referred to General Soleimani's famous phrase among Iraqis during the anti-terrorism resistance, “Surely, all is good", highlighting a message of hope and resilience.

"Hashd al-Sha’abi will never be dissolved because it represents a belief, thought, religion, ethics, honor, and dignity. We will not overlook it,” he asserted.

Hashd al-Shaabi (PMU) fighters played a significant role in defeating the Daesh terrorist group in Iraq under the leadership of Iran’s legendary commander General Soleimani and his Iraqi comrade al-Muhandis.

The two were martyred in a US drone strike outside Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

4353**2050