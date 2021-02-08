Qalibaf: Iran, Russia enjoy enormous common grounds for cooperation

Speaking in a meeting with managers of Iranian institutions in Moscow, Qalibaf said Iran and Russia have close views preparatory for developing bilateral relations.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran attached importance to relations with Russian Federation in various fields.

He pointed to Supreme Leader’s emphasis on reinforcing bilateral relations between Iran and Russia.

He noted that his visit to Russia is aimed at confidence building to ensure that relations between two countries will not be affected by the international developments.

Qalibaf arrived in Moscow at the invitation of Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

On the three-day stay in Moscow, he is to hand the message of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the Russian government, meet with his Russian counterparts in Russian State Duma and Federation Council, and meet with economic, commercial, political, and security officials of Russia.

The head and the rapporteur of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, as well as heads of energy and agriculture commissions of the parliament are accompanying Qalibaf during his visit to Moscow.

