Iran offers transfer for students amid Syria, Lebanon crises

Tehran, IRNA - The Organization of Student Affairs has declared that due to ongoing challenges in Syria and Lebanon, Iranian students studying at universities in these two Arab countries are eligible to transfer to universities in Iran.

According to IRNA’s Sunday report, the organization announced in a statement that Iranian students studying in Syria and Lebanon can return to Iran and continue their education inside the country.

The statement added that those students should immediately send their written applications along with the necessary documents to the email address rceirid@saorg.ir.

Armed groups in Syria began their operations on November 27, 2024, to oust President Bashar al-Assad from power. After eleven days, on Sunday, December 8, they announced their control over the capital city of Damascus and the departure of Assad from the country. Lebanon was also the scene of Israeli aggression in southern areas, resulting in the death of over 3600 Lebanese people.

4208**9417