Police seize nearly half a ton of narcotics in southeast Iran

Birjand, IRNA – Police in South Khorasan province have seized 480 kilograms of opium during a routine traffic check on provincial transportation routes, authorities announced on Sunday.

South Khorasan Police Chief Second Brigadier General Hassan Shojaei-Nasab revealed the details during a press briefing held in the presence of the deputy head of the national Anti-Narcotics Police.

“The shipment of drugs was discovered in a suspicious vehicle as [drug traffickers] attempted to transport the shipment from southeast Iran to northern and central provinces,” he explained.

Three suspects were arrested in connection with the operation, and one vehicle was confiscated, Shojaei-Nasab said, stressing that combating drug trafficking remains a top priority for law enforcement at both regional and national levels.

He also pointed out that over 13 tons of narcotics have been confiscated in the province since the beginning of the Iranian calendar year in mid-March 2024. Authorities have identified and dismantled more than 60 drug-trafficking networks during this period, he added.

Shojaei-Nasab further said that police have seized 925 vehicles used by traffickers and filed 5,400 cases against suspects, who have been referred to judicial authorities.

Iran lies along a major drug trafficking route connecting Afghanistan, the world’s largest opium producer, to Europe and other markets. The country has long grappled with the consequences of the illicit trade. Iranian authorities report seizing hundreds of tons of narcotics annually, making the country one of the most active in global counter-narcotics efforts.

4354**9417