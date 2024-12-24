Border guards seize nearly 1 ton of narcotics in southeastern Iran

Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, Commander of the Border Guards Police, stated that the operations were the result of comprehensive intelligence efforts and close monitoring of movements in the border areas.

Border guards identified armed smugglers planning to infiltrate the country with illicit drugs, Goudarzi said, adding that through meticulous operational planning and enhanced border control measures, the attempts were thwarted.

The traffickers, confronted by the heavily armed border guards, were forced to surrender after facing intense firepower, the commander said.

During the operations, security forces confiscated a vehicle and a vessle used for smuggling, along with 900 kilograms of various narcotics, including 47 kilograms of methamphetamine, 209 kilograms of hashish, 636 kilograms of opium, and 8 kilograms of other drugs. Authorities also seized a Kalashnikov rifle and 150 war bullets.

Sharing long borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan, Sistan and Baluchestan Province is a hotspot for drug trafficking due to its strategic location along major smuggling routes.

Iranian authorities have intensified efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

