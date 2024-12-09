Over one ton of narcotics seized in southeast Iran

Brigadier General Mohammadreza Eshaqi, told IRNA correspondent on Monday that anti-narcotics officers acted on intelligence regarding the transport of substantial quantities of drugs in the desert regions of Nimruz County.

"Upon identifying the vehicle carrying the illicit substances, officers issued a stop order," Eshaqi said.

"The smugglers, facing imminent capture, opened fire at the police, prompting an exchange of gunfire. Ultimately, the smugglers abandoned their vehicles and fled the scene."

The operation led to the seizure of 900 kilograms of crystal meth and 200 kilograms of opium, as well as the confiscation of two vehicles used in the smuggling effort.

Sharing long borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan, Sistan and Baluchestan Province is a hotspot for drug trafficking due to its strategic location along major smuggling routes.

Iranian authorities have intensified efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

