Iran unveils homegrown high power radio frequency generator

Tehran, IRNA – Iran has unveiled a domestically-made high power radio frequency generator in a ceremony attended by Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The generator was unveiled on Saturday, the second day of the 12th Iran Lab Expo in Tehran.

The device has been produced by the Nuclear Science and Technology Research Institute (NSTRI).

During the unveiling ceremony, Eslami explained that the generator is the main component of electron accelerators.

As to radiopharmaceuticals, the AEOI chief said that the organization currently distributes 69 of these types of drugs, adding that research is underway on 20 more types some of which have already entered the clinical phase.

These radiopharmaceuticals are used in cancer treatment, he added.

