Iran condemns fresh US-UK aggression against Yemen’s Sa’ada

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned airstrikes carried out by the United States and the United Kingdom targeting infrastructure in Yemen’s Sa’ada province.

In a statement on Sunday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei denounced the attacks by the US, UK, and Israel as a blatant violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing that such actions contradict international law and the United Nations Charter.

He warned that these aggressive acts would further exacerbate insecurity and instability in West Asia.

American and British warplanes launched fresh offensives against Sa’ada early on Sunday, just days after their aerial bombardment of the western coastal province of Hudaydah.

According to Yemen’s official Saba news agency, they carried out three aerial attacks east of the provincial capital city of Sa’ada.

Baghaei also censured the ongoing Israeli genocide of Palestinians and continued US and UK political and military support for the Zionist regime, which he described as direct complicity in heinous international crimes against the people of Gaza.

Praising the solidarity shown by the people of Yemen and other freedom-loving nations in support of Palestinians, he called for more decisive action by the international community, particularly the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to halt the genocide in occupied Palestine and assist displaced Gazans.

