Mothers of Israeli forces criticize Netanyahu over war of attrition in Gaza: Report

Tehran, IRNA - The mothers of the Israeli armed forces have expressed concern to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the Israeli army has entered a long war of attrition in Gaza, media outlets have reported.

According to Al Jazeera, the mothers of the Israeli armed forces have issued a message about the involvement of their children in the ongoing war in Gaza.

Army reserve commanders warned against detaining troops outside occupied territories, they noted.

They stressed that Netanyahu and the chief of the general staff of the Israeli army, Herzi Halevi, are responsible for protecting their children abroad.

The Israeli military has acknowledged the death of 891 soldiers since the onset of the Gaza war on October 7, 2023.

In a related development, an advocacy group has initiated legal action in Argentina and Chile, urging the countries to arrest an Israeli soldier for war crimes in Gaza.

The cases filed in Argentina and Chile announced on Thursday cite both national and international legal obligations. They come among a wider effort by the Belgium-based Hind Rajab Foundation to pressure countries across the world to seek more comprehensive justice for abuses committed in Gaza.

