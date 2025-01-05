Yemen's Ansarullah rejects US' offer on anti-Israeli attacks

Tehran, IRNA - Yemen's Ansarullah Movement has rejected a US proposal regarding its attacks against the Zionist regime.

According to Arabi21, an informed Yemeni source in Washington said that Ansarullah had turned down the US offer to negotiate and halt its attacks against the Zionist regime in exchange for ceasing any attacks by the US and the Zionist regime.

Washington employs carrot-and-stick tactics in its negotiations with Yemen's Ansarullah. While promising financial support to and the removal of Ansarullah from the terrorism list, it has announced a large-scale attack against Ansarallah's facilities in Sana'a and other Yemeni provinces.

The source also revealed that US President Joe Biden has authorized the Department of Defense to carry out extensive operations against Ansarullah. The Biden administration had previously postponed this operation until after the end of the US election campaign in which Donald Trump emerged victorious.

The source further stated that the Pentagon had completed its preparations for extensive military operations against Ansarullah's positions in Yemen, but the operation was delayed until the end of the US election campaign.

