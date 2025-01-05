Jan 5, 2025, 9:50 AM
Ansarullah: Israeli defense system incapable of intercepting Yemeni missile

Tehran, IRNA - Yemen's Ansarullah announced that the Israeli defense system failed to intercept the Yemeni missile attack on occupied Palestine.

Despite claim's from the Zionist regime that the Yemeni missile was intercepted outside Israel's airspace, it managed to pass through all the air defense systems of the regime, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday.

The Israeli Channel 12  confirmed that a missile was fired from Yemen towards Israel. Israel's domestic media also verified the attacks and announced that the alarm sounded in Tel Aviv.

Earlier on Friday, Yemen’s Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that two military operations were conducted against Israeli enemy targets in occupied Jaffa.

The first operation targeted a power station in the east of Jaffa, and the second operation targeted a military site in the same city using a drone, which successfully hit its target.

Yemen has consistently stated that attacks and pressure campaigns by Western governments cannot force the nation to withdraw its support for the Palestinian nation.

since November 2023, Yemen has been targeting Israeli ships or other vessels destined for the occupied Palestinian territories to support Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip.

