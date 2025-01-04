'US intel officials accuse China of arming Yemen's Ansarullah'

Newsmax reported on Saturday local time citing US intelligence officials on the condition of anonymity that China-made arms are being supplied to Yemen in exchange for the safe passage of Chinese ships through the Red Sea.

The report also quoted diplomatic sources as saying that Houthi representatives traveled to China in the summer and fall of last year (2024) and may have met with high-ranking Chinese officials.

Yemeni Ansarullah intends to use Chinese parts to produce hundreds of cruise missiles capable of hitting targets in the Persian Gulf region, it said, adding that since September last year, the United States has intervened diplomatically and provided detailed information about the role of Chinese companies in supplying Ansarullah with weapons

China's apparent inaction has prompted Washington to consider more aggressive measures against Yemen, the report said in reference to recent aggression against the Arab country.

According to the same report, US officials are now threatening to take joint action with Israel to isolate China's business networks from the global financial system.

Previously, the United States had accused the Islamic Republic of Iran of arming Yemen's Ansarullah movement, a claim Tehran officials have repeatedly denied.

American and British intelligence and diplomatic sources often come up with unsubstantiated claims about Yemen to justify its aggression and protect the interest of the Zionist regime.

The Yemeni army and its allied Ansarullah movement have launched hundreds of anti-Israel operations and imposed an embargo on Israeli or Israel-bound ships in the Red Sea and the Bal al-Mandab Strait in retaliation for the regime’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

The Yemeni army has, time and again, announced that all other ships are free to navigate through waters off Yemen except those heading for the Israeli ports in the occupied territories.

But the US, the UK and the Zionist regime have carried several aerial attacks on Yemen citing resolution 2722 that was approved by the UN Security Council in January 2024 that prompted criticism from several UN members since the resolution does not specify the attacks on Yemen but calls for maritime security in the Red Sea.

Despite the US-UK aggression, the Yemeni army has pledged to continue its anti-Zionist operations as long as the regime goes ahead with its genocidal campaign and blockade on Gaza.

